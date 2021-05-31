Kansas football continues to add transfers from Buffalo, now adding linebacker Rich Miller Jr., defensive lineman Ronald McGee, and offensive lineman Michael Ford Jr.
Miller, McGee, and Ford are now the fourth, fifth, and sixth transfers to follow head coach Lance Leipold from Buffalo to Kansas. All three transfers were first reported by JayhawkSlant.
I’m in a different bag now! #RockChalk pic.twitter.com/LJXTxcxCXj— Rich Miller (@richmill3r) May 31, 2021
Miller is a versatile linebacker who knows defensive coordinator Brian Borland’s scheme and can play at all LB positions. In his sophomore campaign for Buffalo, Miller tallied 13 tackles and a tackle for loss on the season, with a standout performance against Northern Illinois, where he produced five tackles and a tackle for loss.
McGee started his college career at Highland Community College in Highland, Kansas, before transferring to Buffalo for his sophomore year in 2019. In 2019, McGee plated in 13 games as a reserve defensive tackle and tallied 11 tackles and a sack on the season.
In his junior season, McGee only appeared in four games with one start, but produced seven tackles and one sack, with a standout performance against Northern Illinois, where he produced three tackles and one sack.
Both will add depth to a defense that ranked last in defensive efficiency during the 2020 conference season.
Although Ford redshirted his freshman year in 2020, he was expected to be the starting right tackle for Buffalo going into 2021. Ford will have four years of eligibility at Kansas and will come to the program as a redshirt freshman.
Ford is the second offensive lineman to follow Leipold to Kansas after All-MAC center Mike Novitsky announced his transfer Sunday night. Both will add much-needed help to an offense that ranked last in offensive efficiency iRich Miller n the Big-12 in 2020.