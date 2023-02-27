Kansas football announced Monday afternoon that upgrades to the Anderson Family Football Complex will begin in July.
The announcement video on Kansas football's Twitter page featured an upgraded locker room and weight room by HNTB and Multistudio, an engineering and architectural design company based in Kansas City, Missouri.
The upgrades are a part of the To the Stars program to improve David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium and Anderson Family Football Complex.
The news of the program was announced during the peak of Kansas football’s landmark 2022 season, as the Jayhawks reached a bowl game for the first time since 2008 and hosted ESPN's College GameDay for the first time ever.