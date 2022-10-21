Kansas Jayhawks (5-2) @ Baylor Bears (3-3)
Saturday, Oct. 22 @ McLane Stadium in Waco, TX.
How to watch
11 a.m. on ESPN2
Betting stats
Spread: Baylor -8.5
Over/Under: 58.5
Matchup
After allowing Oklahoma to score 52 points in last week’s loss, the Jayhawks have dropped two straight and, consequently, dropped out of the AP Top 25, as well.
Meanwhile, the Bears have also dropped their last two games, including a close contest against West Virginia last week.
Both teams are on losing streaks, but one has to come to an end on Saturday, and both teams have enough motivation from last week to try and make it a reality.
Last week, Kansas struggled to hold an Oklahoma offense that struggled the week before, but the Sooners were able to get redshirt-junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel from injury that week, and as a result, Gabriel put up over 400 passing yards. If The Jayhawks want to be competitive at Waco this weekend, limiting the Bears’ air attacks will be one of the more crucial aspects in this Big 12 Conference Matchup.
Still, despite the loss, Kansas redshirt-senior quarterback Jason Bean continued to pull his weight last week, posting four touchdowns over 265 yards. Kansas is still missing a significant presence from junior quarterback Jalon Daniels, however, Bean has been a key factor that has kept the squad in the games these past two Jayhawk-losses.
Baylor’s coming off of a close loss to the Mountaineers, and its defense was another struggle in the matchup, however, this week’s matchup is pitting together two defenses that allowed for a ton of points—but also two offenses that know how to move the ball down the field and get those points back.
In last week’s loss, Baylor’s sophomore quarterback Blake Shapen still lit up the field for over 300 passing yards, and sixth-year wide receiver Gavin Holmes posted 210 yards over seven carries and a touchdown. After last week’s numbers, Shapen and Holmes are two players that are bound to give this Jayhawks’ defense some trouble.
Kansas is on the road this week, and the team has never won against Baylor in Waco. But, given the evident culture change in the program, there’s a first time for everything, right?
Players to Watch
Gavin Holmes, Baylor wide receiver
Season stats: 16 receptions, 390 yards, three touchdowns Holmes had a breakout week against West Virginia, averaging 30 yards just per carry, and those kinds of explosive plays are going to be one of the deciding factors in this week’s matchup.
Jason Bean, Kansas quarterback
Season stats: 551 yards, eight touchdowns, three interceptions, 64.2% completion percentage
In the absence of Daniels, Bean has greatly stepped up to be the leader this team needs on the field, and the numbers are there to prove that over just one full game for the quarterback.
Key injuries
Jalon Daniels, Kansas quarterback: Shoulder. In head coach Lance Leipold’s Tuesday press conference, Leipold said Daniels had not practiced that week and will not play on Saturday.
Cobee Bryant, Kansas cornerback: Leg. Bryant was carted off the field last week, and just like Daniels, Leipold said that he has not practiced this week and is inactive for Saturday’s matchup.
Daniel Hishaw, Kansas running back: TBD. Hishaw was carted off the field during the Iowa State matchup, but there are no other updates.