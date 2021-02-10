It’s not every day that you see an eighth grade student get an offer to play football at the Division I level.
But on Friday, Caleb Corelle Chester, an athlete from the class of 2025, joined a rare group, receiving his first offer from Kansas football.
#AGTG After a great conversation with @Co_Jackson21 I’m Blessed to receive my first offer from the University of Kansas #RockChalk🔴🔵 @TrueBuzzFB pic.twitter.com/5tnmu4Fbmw— Caleb Chester (@CalebChester_) February 5, 2021
Chester told the Kansan he was "flabbergasted" when he got the call from Kansas defensive backs coach Chevis Jackson telling him that KU was extending him a scholarship offer.
“I see a lot of things about high-ranked players today, getting offers back then as eighth graders,” he said. “I never believed it was a thing until the coach [Chevis Jackson] called me and my parents, talking to me for about 15 minutes."
“He told me they were offering me. I was happier than ever because I didn’t know that was a thing," Chester said.
Chester, the 6-foot, 155-pound athlete from Ronald Thornton Middle School in Missouri City, Texas, compares his game to Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey.
“I have quick and fast hip movement and if I weren’t able to cover someone [immediately], the speed of my feet can pick up for that,” he said.
Chester recently received an invitation to participate in the 2021 Middle School Under Armour All-American Camp, which will take place in Dallas, Texas on March 13.
“I’d just like to thank all the fans that have followed me,” he said. “It would be really exciting to come play for your school one day.”
Chester and Dakorien Moore, of Duncanville, Texas, are the only two prospects in the class of 2025 with an offer from Kansas, joining a small list of middle-schoolers to receive a Power-Five offer.
“Being recruited out of eighth grade, it’s real nice,” Chester said. “I get a lot more exposure to my recruitment process. I’ll go to school and on certain days, everybody will be talking about it.”
“But at the end of the day, I try to humble myself with it. I wouldn’t like that to get to my head," he said.
Still yet to start high school, Chester says education is his main priority as he navigates the recruiting process.
“I’m looking into what the college mainly excels in and certain degrees, certain subjects, school-wise,” he said. “Secondly, I’m always looking into how the college is family-wise: how they treat you, how you’ll be treated there and how everything will go. That’s the main thing I look into when evaluating colleges.”