Kansas football became the first school to offer to class of 2022 defensive back Tobi Osunsanmi, he announced via social media Wednesday.
Blessed to receive my first D1 offer from KU 🔵🔴@CoachSchoonie @JoshuaEargle @247Sports pic.twitter.com/ETnxZcuz23— Tobi Osunsanmi🇳🇬 (@OsunsanmiTobi) March 16, 2021
“I was pretty happy,” Osunsanmi said in an interview with the Kansan Wednesday. “I’m just ready to get more and learn more about KU.”
Osunsanmi, the 6-foot-3, 210-pound defensive back from Wichita East High School in Wichita, Kansas, has been in contact with KU assistant Jake Schoonover and recruiting coordinator Joshua Eargle.
“I know they got a new coach,” Osunsanmi said. “I’m excited for that, see how different things will be and how they’ll adjust to it. I know about their football program.”
With Kansas being his first offer, Osunsami says he’s ready to build a relationship with the coaching staff.
“I’m looking at the program they provide and how the people there treat others,” he said.
Osunsanmi describes his game as aggressive and controlled.
“If I end up making mistakes, I do it at 100 percent,” he said.
Kansas football currently has five commitments in 2022, giving the Jayhawks the nation’s No. 27-ranked recruiting class in the nation.