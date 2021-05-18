Kansas football coach Lance Leipold, offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki and defensive coordinator Brian Borland spoke to the media Tuesday, where they discussed summer preparations, relationships with each other, and the process of creating a culture in the program.
“This team is hungry and they want to be successful,” Leipold said. “There’s a lot of outstanding young talent and we’ve got a lot to get done in a short period of time. That’s still an evolving process.”
Leipold also discussed how his relationships with his assistant coaches, who followed him from Buffalo to Kansas, have helped him along the way.
“I don’t stand before you without them,” Leipold said. “I think that shows some of the new staff members that it’s a good enough working environment, and gives them a chance to be successful in their own way.”
Kotelnicki discussed the type of offense that Kansas would be running going into the season.
“It’s a multiple profile offense that used spread components and concepts,” Kotelnicki said. “In today’s day and age, at some point, your personal don’t exactly line up. You have to be multiple enough to utilize the person that you have.”
Kotelnicki also talked about the importance of learning about his new players and how former interim head coach, now current wide receivers coach, Emmett Jones has been crucial in the process.
“(He’s helped) quite a lot actually. I think we have a shared value of being teachers,” Kotelnicki said. “Whenever you think about a great teacher and what they had and what they brought to the table for you, that’s what we want our staff to look like.”
Borland spoke about the transition from a 3-4 defensive front to a 4-3 but emphasized that there is more than just changing schemes.
“There's a whole bunch of defensive concepts and philosophies and things that you need to insist on and stress,” Borland said. “If you're not doing those other things right, then you won't have a chance to know what to do. Lots of teams talk about playing physical we're going to be about it not just talk about it.”
Borland also discussed his relationship with Leipold and how Leipold backs up what he says.
“We grew up five miles apart. Rival towns, Fort Atkinson and Jefferson, Wisconsin. We’ve known each other a long time,” Borland said. “He's got the vision, but he's also got feet on the ground and the practicality to get things done.