On Friday, September 3, the Kansas Jayhawks defeated South Dakota in a thrilling 17-14 last-second victory. The win snapped a 13 game losing streak and brought Lance Leipold’s record as the Kansas head coach to 1-0. It’s now October 7, and the Jayhawks still have not won a game since their opener against an FCS opponent.
The Jayhawks are coming off their most lopsided loss this year, which occurred at the hands of Iowa State in Ames, Iowa. Kansas was beaten 59-7 despite Iowa State pulling its starters in the middle of the third quarter.
On Thursday when asked about what needs improvement Kansas football coach Lance Leipold responded with “have to improve in every area.” With the call for overall improvement, there is a plan and process that Leipold is trying to install and follow at Kansas.
“Stay the course” is a phrase coach Leipold touched on multiple times throughout the press conference on Thursday. Leipold then transitioned into the need to trust the plan they have and believe in it.
“Believe in the plan,” said coach Leipold “got to trust the process.” The Kansas Jayhawks are a young football team with a pretty much brand new coaching staff. Not only is the staff new, but they did not really start to get to work until May 2021, much later than most other college programs.
Coach Leipold made it very clear despite all these factors working against them that it is no excuse for the team's early-season performance. Leipold said to “never accept losing.” The Kansas head coach made it clear that even though the process takes time, they are still trying to win and not take solace in so-called moral victories.
The conversation about the future of this football team quickly shifted towards recruiting. Leipold seemed reluctant to reveal too much about what he has going on, but did make it clear he used the bye week to do some recruiting himself. The statement was of course followed by questions about how recruiting visits are going.
“I think we are being received in a positive way,” Leipold said. “It is about building relationships with players and coaches from around the area.”
After Leipold was done speaking, offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki took his turn at the podium. Kotelnicki reiterated the same sentiment Leipold had about following a specific plan.
“You could win by 100 or lose by 100, the process you follow for the next week does not change,” Kotelnicki said.
It seemed as though the overall theme was establishing trust in the future while making it clear losing and by this much is not an acceptable outcome.
Kansas will take on Texas Tech for their homecoming game next Saturday, as they look to pick up its first big 12 conference win of the year.