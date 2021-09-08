Kansas football opened up their season with a 17-14 win over South Dakota last week. Head coach Lance Leipold and the Kansas Jayhawks are now 1-0 on the season.
Offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki and defensive coordinator Brian Borland shared their opinions and answered questions on Wednesday about last week's win and this week's matchup versus No. 17 Coastal Carolina.
Kotelnicki was pleased with the way the offense played during the final few drives versus South Dakota. However, he was frustrated for a while because Kansas kept going 3-and-out, never finding a rhythm.
“We didn't get any sustained drives going, we didn’t have any rhythm which means we didn’t have a great chance to really get to use our running-back committee,” Kotelnicki said.
Kotelnicki was referring to freshman running back Devin Neal. As the coaching staff wanted to get the freshman a good amount of carries, it was tough to do so when the offense struggled early.
“I am looking forward to him, but we need to stay on the field if we are going to give him more looks and have a better look at our RB rotation,” Kotelnicki said.
A lot of the negative rushing attempts resulted from the offensive lineman. Kotelnicki elaborated that communication and getting on the same page is the most important thing for them as they all should be moving and working as one unit.
“If you look at the tape, it was always just one guy; one small thing that resulted in negative running back plays. So far, practice has been better this week so hopefully, we see an improvement Friday.” Kotelnicki said.
Kotelnicki was asked if he has ever had a player that consumed the dual-threat ability that redshirt junior quarterback Jason Bean has. He answered with a smirk and noted that back at Buffalo, they definitely worked with mobile-style quarterbacks; however, Bean allows so much more to happen with his track-star type speed. His speed and talent make the entire coaching staff feel a little bit safer since he is quick enough to escape the pocket when it collapses.
Defensive coordinator Brian Borland also shared his thoughts on last week's win and the upcoming road game this Friday.
Borland noted that Kansas’ defense really stepped up when it mattered most. Being successful on stopping 3rd downs and stopping South Dakota on 4th downs really kept the momentum going. The defensive line only recorded one sack, but they were able to force two fumbles, although South Dakota recovered both.
“We were able to be disruptive to the QB; we made sure he wasn’t comfortable by giving him any pressure,” Borland said. “I felt good about our matchups and coverages, and it worked. We also stopped them every time on 4th down, which of course, gave us and our offense momentum as well.”
As for Friday’s game, Borland mentioned how he and the other coaches who have previously worked at Buffalo know a lot of information about Coastal Carolina because they matched up all the time.
“Being at Buffalo, we couldn’t get away from Coastal [Carolina], so we had a pretty good head start on a plan for this week,” Borland said. “Working on getting to know Coastal Carolina’s option offense early on is definitely going to help. It’s a mixed blessing. I am happy we had a plan before and had knowledge prior, but it doesn’t make it any easier.”
Borland touched on how Coastal Carolina can run and pass the ball very well. Their offense is run through a triple option with a very talented quarterback controlling the plays. Their receiver core is also skilled, along with a strong running game, so this week will pose some challenges.
Both Borland and Kotelnicki were very pleased with the freshmen as well. Borland specifically mentioned that he was pleased with safety O.J. Burroughs and safety Jayson Gilliom.
“O.J. Burroughs at the end of the game played fantastically. In my mind, he is one of the best safeties we have that can play a deep zone, so he went in there and did a good job. Jayson Gilliom also played safety/nickel as well and looked great. They (the freshmen) are earning it every day in practice and show it during the games.” Borland said.
Kansas will look to continue their success this Friday against Coastal Carolina in Conway, S.C. at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2.