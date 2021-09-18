Kansas football suffered its second loss of the season Saturday, losing to Baylor in a lopsided 45-7 affair. Although the Jayhawks were only down 14-7 at halftime, a large drop-off in the second spelled disaster as the Bears ran away with the matchup.
Redshirt junior Jason Bean had flashes of his previous efforts but only finished with 119 total yards and the Jayhawks’ lone touchdown of the game.
After Kansas deferred the kickoff, the defense, which struggled the previous week, got its first shot of the day. The Jayhawks picked up an early sack from senior defensive tackle Caleb Sampson to set up a third and long for the Bears.
Although the Jayhawks defense held the Bears on third, they went for a short fourth down and converted. Baylor had little resistance the rest of the drive, opening the scoring with a touchdown to take an early 7-0 lead.
In the Jayhawks’ first offensive series, they were unable to find much movement up the field, going three and out, and were forced to punt the ball away.
Although it appeared Baylor had widened their lead with a punt return touchdown, the run back was called back due to a holding penalty.
The second defensive series didn’t start well, with Baylor picking up an early 19-yard gain on the ground. Although the defense held Baylor to third down again, a 17-yard pickup on the ground brought up another new set of downs for the Bears, now in Jayhawks territory.
The defense did hold Baylor to another fourth down, but Baylor once again converted and brought up first down to keep the drive going.
The defense came up big just a little later though, when junior safety Kenny Logan Jr. forced a fumble which was recovered by redshirt freshman Ra’mello Dotson, setting up Kansas at their own 46-yard line.
The offense still couldn’t find momentum, and a bad snap cost them big, losing 23 yards to set up 3rd and 33, and the Jayhawks punted away soon after.
After a 50-yard punt return from Baylor, the Bears set up in good field position. Immediately, the Bears had a big play on a 20-yard pass play to end the first quarter. The Bears found the endzone again to extend their lead to 14-0.
The offense found some momentum with Bean picking up a 25-yard pickup on the ground. The play would be the only positive of the drive as Kansas was unable to find another first down and another punt followed.
The defense made up for the punt though, holding Baylor to fourth down and their first punt of the day.
The offense found some consistency with Bean leading the way as the Jayhawks moved down the field efficiently. Kansas drove down and found the touchdown on a 5-yard pass to redshirt sophomore Trevor Wilson to cut the score to 14-7.
The defense fed off the momentum put up by the offense, holding Baylor to a three and out, their first three and out of the game. The teams entered halftime at 14-7.
After receiving the second-half kickoff, the offense didn’t find similar success to the end of the first, going three and out to start the half.
Baylor took advantage of the three and out, scoring on their first offensive play of the half on a 69-yard pass touchdown extending their lead to 21-7.
The offense’s second drive of the half looked nearly identical to their first, going three and out again, with little consistency.
The defense showed little resistance against Baylor on their next series, as the Bears drove down and scored their fourth touchdown of the game, extending their lead again to 28-7.
The offense struggled again on their next series and punted away for the third straight series.
Freshman safety O.J. Burroughs stepped up for the defense though, forcing a fumble that was recovered by Logan Jr., but the offense soon gave the ball back to the Bears on downs.
The rest of the game was more of the same with little consistency on either side of the ball, as Kansas lost its second game of the season.
The Jayhawks will hit the road for Durham, North Carolina to face-off against the Duke Blue Devils next Saturday, Sep. 25. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m.