Kansas football has cut ties with four-star wide receiver signee Quaydarius Davis after investigating a Twitter post accusing Davis of domestic violence, the school announced Friday in a press release.
“Yesterday, after the allegations referencing a football recruit were brought to our attention, we immediately contacted individuals with knowledge on the matter to try and learn more about what happened," Kansas Athletics said in the release. "Based on the information we were able to gather, KU football has terminated the recruitment of this individual and communicated to him that he will no longer be recruited to play football at the University of Kansas.
"While we do not know the full details of what occurred in this instance, we were able to learn enough information and decide that it is in the best interest of Kansas football that we separate from this individual. We condemn violence of any kind against women."
Domestic violence is NOT okay! Do not wait until it gets to this point for you to leave, you have love outside of these niggas.... putting hands on a female is not okay no matter how mad she makes you....I am sick and beyond pissed #stopdomesticviolence #💜 #notokay #kufootball pic.twitter.com/MWzS2IX6Ri— NaKiah✨ (@kiahwthshtz) March 24, 2021
Davis, a 6-foot, 193-pound wide receiver out of Skyline High School in Dallas, Texas, is the top-ranked signee in school history.
According to 247Sports.com, Davis is ranked as the No. 25 wide receiver and No. 177 overall prospect in the class of 2021.
He originally committed to Kansas on Jan. 2 over offers from Texas, Alabama, Arkansas, Cincinnati, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Houston, LSU, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Tennessee, USC, Utah and Utah State.
As of Friday, Kansas currently has the No. 51-ranked recruiting class in 2021, according to 247Sports.com.