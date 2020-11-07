Kansas football remains winless after being blown out 62-9 at the hands of No. 19 Oklahoma on the road Saturday.
The Jayhawks were missing several key players on both sides of the ball coming into the game, and it showed. Both the offense and defense could not get anything going against the Sooners.
On the first drive for Kansas, freshman quarterback Jalon Daniels made a rookie mistake, throwing an interception after two early completions. Oklahoma responded with a drive that ended with a 20-yard touchdown pass from redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler.
Kansas sophomore safety Kenny Logan Jr. made an early impact defensively by picking off Rattler on Oklahoma’s next drive. However, Daniels gave the ball right back to Oklahoma with his second interception of the game.
Thankfully for Kansas, though, freshman wide receiver Luke Grimm chased down the Oklahoma corner and forced a fumble, giving the ball right back to the Jayhawks.
Oklahoma recorded a 13-yard rushing touchdown by senior running back Rhamondre Stevenson before the end of the first quarter to go up 14-0.
The next five drives for Kansas ended in either a punt or turnover on downs, as the offense failed to move the ball upfield. Oklahoma added two more rushing touchdowns and a field goal before the end of the first half.
Rattler was shaken up with what appeared to be a hip injury for Oklahoma after punching in one of those rushing touchdowns, but he remained in the game.
Kansas managed to get its only points in the first half on a last second field goal attempt to go into halftime 31-3. The offense managed just 16 rushing yards in the first half, and the offensive line struggled to push back the Oklahoma defensive front.
The Sooners opened the third quarter with a nine-play, 42-yard drive that ended in a successful 50-yard field goal attempt by redshirt sophomore kicker Gabe Brkic.
Oklahoma added to its large lead later in the third quarter with a 29-yard touchdown run by Stevenson, making it 41-3. Stevenson ran all over the Jayhawks, finishing with 104 yards and two touchdowns.
Freshman Daniel Hishaw Jr. — who started at running back in the place of sophomore Velton Gardner — put Kansas in a position to score after breaking off a 47-yard run. However, Kansas later turned the ball over on downs.
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Tanner Mordecai took over for the Sooners late in the third quarter. He threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to put Oklahoma up 48-3 at the beginning of the fourth quarter.
Mordecai led Oklahoma to another touchdown score later in the fourth quarter and ended the game with more passing yards (128) than Daniels (115). True freshman quarterback Chandler Morris later came into the game for his first college action, and extended the Oklahoma lead to 62-3 after a 13-yard touchdown run.
Daniels was taken out of the game with around eight minutes to go in the fourth quarter after taking his ninth sack of the game. He appeared to be favoring his left leg after the play. Daniels finished 11-for-31 with 115 passing yards and two interceptions.
Kansas added a touchdown on the final play of the game with a 20-yard touchdown throw from junior quarterback Miles Kendrick. As a whole, the offense struggled and went 3-for-19 on third downs.
Defensively, Kansas could not stop the powerhouse Oklahoma offense. Senior outside linebacker Kyron Johnson was one of few Jayhawks who impressed with seven tackles and two sacks. Freshman corner Karon Prunty added two more pass break ups to his Big 12-leading total.
The Jayhawks will next have a bye week before taking on Texas at home on Saturday, Nov. 21. Kickoff time is still to be determined.