Kansas football is prepping for its upcoming rivalry game against Kansas State Saturday. Coming off a 38-17 loss to West Virginia last week, the Kansas defense is looking to repeat their strong performance in the first half.
A big part of that performance was redshirt freshman defensive lineman Marcus Harris. Harris has recorded nine tackles this season, including six against West Virginia.
Kansas football coach Les Miles, in his first appearance since testing positive for COVID-19, made sure to sing Harris’ praises during a media availability Monday.
“I think [Harris] is just now scratching the surface of his abilities," Miles said. "Quick, strong, fast, catlike and just made some great plays in that game.”
Harris agreed with Miles. But he also said the same goes for the defensive unit as a whole, despite being a younger group.
“The defense is just scratching the surface, I feel like we’re a really good defense,” Harris said. “And I know everybody sees that we’re a young group and I know we’re going to catch our rhythm, and when we catch our rhythm we’ll be hard to stop.”
The Montgomery, Alabama, native said he believes the constant competitive nature in practice is something that will help develop the team as the season goes on. That competitiveness, Harris said, is also his motivation to keep going to practice.
Harris’ teammates have noticed the work he has been putting in each day, both at practice and in games.
“Man, Marcus was really applying pressure last game,” senior cornerback Elijah Jones said. “I’ve seen that boy in the backfield a lot of times, he had a couple of tackles for loss. Also being a young player, he’s out there working hard.”
Since last season, Harris has gained 26 pounds. He said he prides himself in his work in the weight room, and that he models his game off current Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver.
“I feel like my biggest strength is my physicality," Harris said. "I like to be physical."
Harris also emphasized how important the upcoming rivalry game against Kansas State is to him.
“This game means a lot to me, seeing how big the game was last year and seeing how many fans watch the game and appreciate the game,” Harris said. “I’m not trying to let our fans down and we’re going to come and prepare this week and practice and watch film and get in the weight room.”
Kansas faces off against Kansas State Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.