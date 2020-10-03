Kansas football was upended 47-7 at home Saturday by No. 17 Oklahoma State. This marks the first time Kansas has lost its first three games since the 2015 season.
The Jayhawks started out the game with 17-year-old true freshman quarterback Jalon Daniels under center. After a quick three-and-out, Oklahoma State took over on offense and drove right down the field. However, the Cowboys were held to a field goal after a huge goal line stop on third down by the Kansas defense.
Later in the first quarter, another sluggish offensive possession by Kansas gave Oklahoma State great field position inside the Kansas 30-yard line. The Cowboys junior running back Chuba Hubbard got going on the drive and ended it with a 1-yard touchdown run. Hubbard finished with 145 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries.
Offensively, the Jayhawks could not get anything going early on and failed to move the ball for a first down until late in the first quarter. Kansas finally converted off a 5-yard run by junior running back Pooka Williams with under a minute left in the first quarter.
At the end of the first quarter, Daniels headed to the locker room after being shaken up from taking a sack. He appeared on the sideline later in the game with a boot on his left foot.
Junior quarterback Miles Kendrick took over for Daniels in the second quarter, and the poor offensive trend continued. In the first half, Kansas failed to put any points on the board and punted on nearly every drive, except when Kendrick threw an interception just before halftime. The Jayhawks were also held to 60 total yards in the first half.
Defensively, the Kansas secondary looked lost without their leader in senior cornerback Kyle Mayberry. On Oklahoma State's first drive of the second quarter, freshman quarterback Shane Illingworth unloaded a 66-yard bomb downfield to redshirt junior wide receiver Braydon Johnson to put the Cowboys up 17-0.
Shortly after, Illingworth connected with senior wide receiver Tylan Wallace, who was wide open, for an easy 55-yard touchdown pass. Oklahoma State continued to pour it on with another touchdown run by Hubbard with 1:58 to go in the half.
The Cowboys finished the half with 362 yards of total offense and went into the break with a comfortable 31-0 lead.
Coming out of the locker room, the Oklahoma State offense didn't lose a step. On the Cowboys' first drive of the third quarter, Illingworth found Wallace again for a 14-yard touchdown pass, giving Illingworth his third touchdown pass of the game. Illingworth finished 17-for-23 with 265 yards in his first start as a Cowboy.
The Cowboys added two field goals in the quarter after failing to convert in the red zone, to bring the score to 44-0 at the end of the third quarter. The Kansas offense continued to fluster, as the Jayhawks punted and turned the ball over on downs for their three possessions in the quarter.
Kansas was finally able to put some points on the board after a 30-yard pass from Kendrick to senior wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter II to put the Jayhawks in striking distance. A few plays later, sophomore running back Velton Gardner was able to punch in a 1-yard touchdown run, putting the score at 44-7.
Neither team was able to do much else for the remainder of the fourth quarter. Oklahoma State added another field goal with a minute left in the game to extend their lead 47-7.
After the 40-point loss, Kansas will have a bye week before traveling to West Virginia to play the Mountaineers Oct. 17. Kickoff time has not yet been confirmed.