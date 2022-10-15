After its first loss of the season a week ago, Kansas dropped its second straight game to Oklahoma.
Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium played host to No. 19 Kansas (5-2) and Oklahoma (4-3.) The Jayhawks came into Norman off their first loss of the year to No. 13 TCU in Lawrence.
Junior Quarterback Jalon Daniels, who sustained an injury in last weeks affair, did not suit up for the Jayhawks. On the other side,RS-Junior QuarterbackDillon Gabriel, after a brief hiatus due to injury, started for the Sooners.
Gabriel wasted no time on his first drive back as the Sooners marched down the field. The drive was capped by a touchdown run by freshman running back Javonte Barnes.
Tempo was the name of the game for both teams to start for both teams. A total of 28 points were scored in the first quarter. Both teams utilized the no-huddle early in the game.
Kansas stuck with the Sooners in the first quarter, trading touchdown blows with each other. As the second quarter progressed, Oklahoma did not slow down, the Kansas defense could not come up with answers for the Sooner offense. The Jayhawks were outscored 21-7 in the second quarter.
Just before half, Oklahoma had the chance to take another 21-point lead, but was stopped by the Kansas defense to go into the locker room only down 14.
The Jayhawks received the ball at half, but the drive was cut short due to Jason Bean’s second interception of the day. The Sooners then capitalized on a Dillon Gabriel rushing touchdown, his first of the afternoon.
Kansas never seemed to get it together defensively. The Sooner offense seemed to never slowed down, as they managed to put up 49 points in three quarters.
Despite a lateeffort, the Jayhawks proved to be no match for Oklahoma’s pursuit on offense. The final score was 52-42.
Kansas travels to Waco next weekend for a date with the Baylor Bears. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. Coverage on ESPN+.