Kansas football became the first Power 5 school to extend an offer to class of 2021 quarterback Conrad Hawley on Monday.
After a great phone call with @BrentDearmon and @CoachTPartridge , I am blessed to have received an offer from Kansas! @AllenTrieu @SWiltfong247 @JoshHelmholdt @JPRockMO @810VCombine pic.twitter.com/VLbkUyVT5i— Conrad Hawley (@conradxhawley) November 23, 2020
“I was just really excited,” Hawley told the Kansan Tuesday. “I was very thankful.”
Hawley, a 6-foot-6, 220-pound quarterback from Raymore-Peculiar High School in Peculiar, Missouri, said he’s good friends with Kansas football freshman wide receiver Luke Grimm.
“I’ve grown up being a Kansas [men's] basketball fan my whole life, me and my dad,” he said. “A lot of my buddies that I played with on the EYBL circuit with MOKAN Elite have gone there."
Hawley is the No. 94-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the class of 2021, according to 247Sports.
“I know a lot about the program," Hawley said. "I know they haven’t been doing so well, but they’re trying to turn it around and they have things moving in the right way."
Hawley also holds offers from Akron, Missouri State, Northern Iowa and UT-Martin. He said he’s looking to make a decision in February.
“It’s going to come down to wherever the best fit is for me,” Hawley said. “It’s based on where I can impact the community and team the most and where I can play eventually and have a successful career.”
Kansas currently has one quarterback commit in the 2021 class in three-star pro-style quarterback Ben Easters.
“They told me that I would come in and be the immediate backup and then I could compete for a spot right away,” Hawley said. “I’m a playmaker and I feel like I’m a leader.”
The Jayhawks currently have the nation’s No. 50-ranked recruiting class in 2021, according to 247Sports.