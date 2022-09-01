Kansas football announced on Thursday that head coach Lance Leipold has been given a one-year extension, with his contract now lasting through the 2027 season.
This is a statement about our exceptional confidence in Lance, his outstanding staff and the unlimited potential of KU Football. Need you there tomorrow night and every step along this journey, Jayhawks!https://t.co/wXSxyVmSIc— Travis Goff (@tgoff11) September 1, 2022
Leipold, now heading into his second season as head coach, maintains the full support of Kansas athletics.
“This is a statement about our exceptional confidence in Lance, his outstanding staff and the unlimited potential of Kansas football," Director of Athletics Travis Goff said in a statement on Thursday.
Goff went on to consider Leipold’s first year as head coach “year 0”, citing Leipold’s arrival to the program in May 2021 following former head coach Les Miles’s departure. This resulted in Leipold not having a full off-season with the team.
Despite a 2-10 record, Leipold’s first year showed mass improvements through the program. Early in Big 12 play, the Jayhawks found themselves leading No. 3 Oklahoma through the third quarter, although Kansas would still go on to lose.
Leipold also led the Jayhawks to their first Big 12 Conference win on the road since 2008, in a thrilling 57-56 overtime finish against Texas. Leipold also had the Jayhawks competitive in multiple conference games against TCU and West Virginia. Both ended as one-possession games.
Leipold’s second season will start on Friday as Kansas hosts Tennessee Tech. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m.