Kansas football has extended an offer to class of 2022 defensive lineman Deone Walker, he announced Thursday via social media.
#AGTG #4HG #gojayhawks 💙❤️✞Extremely blessed to receive an offer from The university of Kansas!!! pic.twitter.com/SxGy6XUmJM— 𝓓𝓮𝓸𝓷𝓮 𝔀𝓪𝓵𝓴𝓮𝓻✞ (@deonewalker51) March 26, 2021
“I was excited,” Walker said in an interview with the Kansan Friday. “I’ve actually been talking to them for a while now and to get the offer, it felt great.”
The 6-foot-6, 304-pound defensive tackle out of Cass Technical High School in Detroit, Michigan, is ranked by 247Sports.com as the No. 69 defensive tackle in the class of 2022.
“I don’t really know too much about the program,” Walker said. “But coach (Andrew) Carter and (Kwahn) Drake bring a lot of energy. They’re real genuine.”
Walker is being heavily recruited by a number of schools with offers from the likes of Akron, Arizona State, Arkansas, Ball State, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kent State, Kentucky, Liberty, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Southeastern Louisiana, Syracuse, Tennessee and Toledo, among others.
“I’m a run stopper,” Walker said. “I’m a run-stopping D-Lineman. I can clog up the holes.”
As he navigates the recruiting process, Walker says he’s placing an emphasis on player development.
“I’m just looking at the pipeline for defensive lineman or offensive lineman,” he said. "So really, how I fit in there, their offensive playbook and the relationships with the coaches.”
Kansas currently has the nation’s No. 30-ranked recruiting class in 2022, according to 247Sports.com.