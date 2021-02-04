Kansas football became the first to make an offer to class of 2022 tight end Houston Thomas, he announced via Twitter Monday.
#AGTG After a great talk with @JoshuaEargle and @CoachGrimes74 I am Blessed to receive my first offer from The University of Kansas! #RockChalk pic.twitter.com/DDdcAYNmRm— Houston Thomas (@HoustonThomas16) February 1, 2021
Thomas, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound tight end from College Station High School in College Station, Texas, said he was speechless when he found out about the offer.
“That being my first offer, I really couldn’t speak,” Thomas told the Kansan Monday evening. “It was a long call. When [tight end recruiting coordinator Joshua Eargle] said it, I was kind of shocked, to be honest with you.”
“They did offer my friend Corey Hendrix as well," he continued, "so you never know what will happen there.”
Thomas plays both the wide receiver and tight end positions in high school, but said he will likely play exclusively at the tight end position in college.
“I know I’ll play tight end,” he said. “But what I feel like I could bring to the table is being able to run routes like a receiver at the tight end position."
“And being able to go over the middle and make those tough catches that you need," he continued. "Or if it’s a jump ball, I can go and get it.”
Thomas finished the 2020 season with 39 receptions for 498 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
“Really, if you throw it anywhere in my area, I’m going to go up and make the catch most of the time,” he said. “That’s really my game.”
The Jayhawks currently have the nation’s No. 30-ranked recruiting class in 2022, according to 247Sports.
“I know that since [Kansas football coach] Les Miles has been there, they’re really turning the program around,” Thomas said. “They’re having their strongest signing class this year."
“They’re really building up towards the future and can be a very good team anytime in the near future," he continued. "That’s what I see for them.”
Kansas recently lost a commitment from 2022 three-star dual-threat quarterback Austin Myers after the recent departure of offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon.