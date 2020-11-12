Kansas football has been busy on the recruiting trail recently, extending six new scholarship offers and gaining one commitment this week.
Class of 2022 running back Ollie Gordon was the first to receive an offer on Monday.
“I was very proud [to receive] the offer,” Gordon told the Kansan Thursday.
A.G.2.G 🙏🏽 after a good talk with coach @KU_EJones I have received another D1 offer from @KU_Football pic.twitter.com/U6ykXBF5FU— Ollie Gordon (@Ollie_Gordon2) November 9, 2020
Gordon, a 6-foot-1, 210-pound running back from Trinity High School in Euless, Texas, also holds offers from BYU, Houston, Iowa State, Nevada, Utah and Washington State.
Shortly after Gordon received his offer, the Jayhawks extended an offer to class of 2022 quarterback Khalib Johnson.
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Kansas! #gojayhawks💙❤️@CCHSfootbal @CCHS_Principal @BrentDearmon @CoachLesMiles @GeneSwindoll @_Coach_L pic.twitter.com/y1hJjeGwv0— Khalib Johnson (@khalib_johnson) November 10, 2020
Johnson, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound dual-threat quarterback from Clay-Chalkville High School in Pinson, Alabama, said he was very excited to receive the offer.
“I’ve been working extremely hard for moments like this, but when it actually comes it’s a very humbling experience,” Johnson told the Kansan. “[I am] very grateful, I must say.”
Johnson says he’s always followed the Kansas men's basketball program, but didn’t start paying attention to the Kansas football program until Les Miles took the head coaching job in 2018.
“I understand that the tradition runs deep at KU and from talking to the coaches, they’re on the right track to rebuilding the football program,” said Johnson, who also holds an offer from Columbia.
Kansas extended two more offers Tuesday — one on the defensive side and another on the offensive side.
Class of 2022 defensive back Dewaun Mack announced his offer from Kansas via Twitter on Tuesday, before committing to Kansas on Wednesday.
After a great conversation with @CoachTPartridge I am blessed to receive my 1st offer from the University of Kansas #RockChalk #macklife pic.twitter.com/xG9G40Zv6P— Dewuan Mack ✞4️⃣ (@dewuanmack4) November 10, 2020
“I was actually in school so I couldn’t react how I wanted to, but I was excited, smiling the whole day,” Mack told the Kansan. “It just felt like a dream.”
Mack, a 6-foot, 185-pound defensive back from Lee's Summit North High School in Lee's Summit, Missouri, said Kansas is the first school to extend an offer to him.
“Since I’m from Missouri, I don’t know a lot about them, but I loved the coaching staff when I went on a visit there in January,” Mack said. “They showed love and ever since it’s been a bond.”
Next up was class of 2023 quarterback Israel Carter, who announced his offer on Twitter Thursday night.
I am very honored and blessed to announce that I have received an OFFER FROM THEE UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS!!! It’s all god all praise to the man most high !!@ArmedDangerQBS @WCA_Training @KUAthletics @KU_Football @GregBiggins @247recruiting @RyanWrightRNG @adamgorney @Scott_Schrader pic.twitter.com/h62cOQHYfL— Israel Carter (@Isr8ael) November 11, 2020
“I was blown away, honestly,” Carter told the Kansan. “I know that they’ve been on the radar for some time because my head coach Matt Logan has been talking to Kansas. Honestly, I was shocked.”
Carter, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound dual-threat quarterback from Centennial High School in Corona, California, said he loves the way Kansas runs its offense.
“It’s amazing,” Carter said. “The way they use a guy like [freshman quarterback] Jalon Daniels is amazing. It’s an all-around great program. They have been one of my top colleges since I was a kid.”
Carter also holds an offer from BYU.
The next offer from Kansas was extended to class of 2022 defensive end/linebacker prospect Kevonté Fatutoa Henry.
Henry, a 6-foot-4, 205-pound defensive end/outside linebacker from Locke Charter High School in Los Angeles, announced his offer on Twitter Wednesday.
I’m Blessed to receive another Offer from @KU_Football @CoachDiribe96 #KUfball #RockChalk🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/aCgyO9C2qS— Kevonte Fatutoa Henry (@FatutoaH) November 11, 2020
Henry also holds offers from Arizona, UNLV, Colorado, Washington State and Fresno State.
Kansas’ most recent offer was extended to three-star class of 2021 offensive lineman Corey Robinson II on Wednesday.
Extremely blessed and thankful to receive an offer to the University of Kansas!@GridironUatl @caprewett @roswellrecruits @RecruitGeorgia @JoshuaEargle @CoachLesMiles @ChadSimmons_ @Mansell247 pic.twitter.com/AG7UmCedMH— Corey Robinson II (@crobinson2021) November 11, 2020
“I was so happy and in shock at the same time,” Robinson told the Kansan. “I’ve been praying and grinding for something like this to come my way so I was ecstatic.”
Robinson, the 6-foot-5, 265-pound offensive tackle from Roswell High School in Roswell, Georgia, is the No. 181st-ranked offensive tackle in the class of 2021 by 247Sports. He also holds offers from Austin Peay, Bryant, Bucknell, Coastal Carolina, Dartmouth, Fordham, Liberty, and Penn, among other schools.
“After talking to a couple of their coaches, [Kansas recruiting coordinator Joshua] Eargle especially, I could tell they were good coaches and could bring a lot of energy to their team,” Robinson said. “What I like most is their motivation to be better each week. They aren’t satisfied with where they are and I can tell they’re moving in the right direction.”