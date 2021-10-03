Kansas football (1-4) watched the Iowa State Cyclones (3-2) march to a 59-7 victory Saturday night at Jack Trice Stadium.
KU’s inability to stop senior quarterback Brock Purdy resulted in the game getting out of hand fast.
“They have the ability to do so many things explosively,” head coach Lance Leipold said. "They have a physical run game and excellent tight ends. They jumped on us early, and there were some things we did not respond to.”
Kansas started the game on offense but put the defense’s backs up against the wall early, going three and out on its first drive. The Jayhawks were immediately torched on defense moments later on an early 36-yard passing touchdown from Purdy to put the Cyclones up 7-0.
It got ugly for the Jayhawks on the next drive as redshirt junior transfer quarterback Jason Bean fumbled the football and Iowa State recovered in Kansas territory.
The Jayhawks' defense had the offense to blame for the early predicament as they looked to contain the Cyclones to just a field goal. Kansas contained standout junior running back Breece Hall, forcing Purdy to throw.
Despite their efforts, Purdy still completed his second touchdown pass of the game, putting the Cyclones up two scores.
“Their offense does a great job of getting you to make checks in communications with motions and shifts,” Leipold said. “Where we are at, whether it be in a system or inexperience, they have a tendency to get you where the communications are not all there.”
Early defensive struggles for Kansas set a precedent for the rest of the game. The Jayhawks continued to struggle against Purdy and the Cyclones' passing offense, giving up a 44-yard passing touchdown on the first play of the drive.
Purdy threw right over the top of the Kansas secondary, stretching the Cyclones' lead to 21-0 with just over six minutes remaining in the first quarter.
Bean and the Jayhawks offense finally started to find their rhythm driving down the field and giving the defense a much needed rest. Unfortunately, when it came time for the Jayhawks to attempt a field goal, the kick got blocked and returned by the Cyclones all the way down to the Jayhawks' 32-yard line.
With little room for error, Purdy took advantage of the Jayhawks' defense. He made quick work of the Jayhawks' secondary, throwing for his fourth touchdown in only the first quarter, inflating the Cyclones’ lead to 28-0.
“Corners were a little tentative in coverage,” Leipold said. “We have some young guys back there, and tackling in space is something we need to continue to work on.”
Kansas did not give up any more touchdowns to Purdy following a commanding first quarter, however, Hall couldn’t be stopped.
It is clear how much the Jayhawks' defense struggled when you look at the numbers. The Kansas defense gave up 245 passing yards and four touchdowns to Purdy. He also finished the day with a 98.3 QBR, according to ESPN.
The Jayhawks take on Texas Tech during the Homecoming game on Oct. 16 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.