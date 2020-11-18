Kansas football’s upcoming game against Texas has been postponed after Kansas failed to meet Big 12 COVID-19 protocols, Kansas Athletics announced in a news release Wednesday.
The postponement came due to a Kansas football position group that has been affected by a “combination of injuries and contact tracing,” the release said. The release did not specify which position group had been affected.
The game, originally scheduled for Saturday at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, will be rescheduled for Dec. 12.
According to the Big 12’s football game cancellation guidelines set before the season began, each team is required to have a minimum number of 53 players eligible, including specific numbers set for each individual position group.
Since Nov. 8, Kansas football has performed 825 COVID-19 tests with five returning positive on different testing days during that span, the release said.
With the postponement, Kansas’ next scheduled game will be Senior Day against TCU at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Nov. 28. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
No fans will be allowed at the game amid the current spike of positive COVID-19 cases in Douglas County, University of Kansas Chancellor Douglas Girod announced Tuesday.