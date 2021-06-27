Head football coach Lance Leipold and the rest of the University of Kansas coaching staff produced an impressive weekend, picking up commitments from transfer cornerback, Jeremy Webb, and class of 2022 three-star cornerback, Jalon Peoples.
Let’s Work.. 💪🏽🙏🏽 @KU_Football #RockChalk 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/zMwevzlkIf— J. Webb🕸™️ (@JeremyWebb321) June 26, 2021
Webb, who previously played at Missouri State and Virginia Tech, committed to Kansas on Saturday, adding another transfer to an already impressive transfer class for Leipold's first season with the Jayhawks.
Standing at 6'3, Webb will help fill a gap at cornerback, left by Karon Prunty, who announced his intent to transfer earlier in June. Webb chose the Jayhawks over SMU and Boston College.
Committed 🚶🏽♂️#agtg pic.twitter.com/gedQ8hErpk— Jalon Peoples (@D1Jay3) June 27, 2021
Peoples, standing at 6'0, had offers from SMU also, in addition to Baylor, Iowa, and Texas Tech. Peoples is the No. 489-ranked player in the 2022 class, as well as the No. 40 cornerback in the class of 2022.
Peoples is the first class of 2022 commitment earned by Leipold and the Kansas coaching staff since his hiring and is currently the Jayhawks’ highest-rated recruit of the class so far.