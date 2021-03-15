Kansas football has hired Darrell Stuckey as Director of Football Relations, the program announced Monday.
“I came back to give back to a place that deeply invested in me,” Stuckey said in a press release Monday. “Through opportunity and education, I was empowered to be more than just an athlete here. I am compelled to help our student-athletes maximize their opportunities through self-discovery and preparation.”
Stuckey played safety at Kansas from 2006 to 2009 and finished with 295 career tackles, the second-most ever by a KU defensive back.
He was honored as a member of the program’s Ring of Honor in October of 2019.
“I look forward to representing the Kansas football program to our alumni base, which I’m a proud member of, and the entire Jayhawk community,” Stuckey said. “I am also excited to share with the school and junior college coaches in this region why the University of Kansas is such a special place.”
Stuckey’s eight career interceptions are tied for the 10th-most in program history. His five interceptions during the 2008 season are tied for the ninth-best single-season mark in KU history.
Stuckey entered the 2010 NFL Draft and was selected by the San Diego Chargers in the fourth round.
He played seven seasons for the Chargers, serving as a team captain for five years. Stuckey was elected the Pro Bowl in 2015.
Stuckey finished his NFL career with 94 tackles and four fumble recoveries in 89 career games.
After his NFL career came to an end in 2017, Stuckey developed and implemented a mentor program, working with high school student-athletes. He has also served as a campus minister at Called to Greatness, a student ministry at KU.