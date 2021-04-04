Kansas football has landed a commitment from class of 2022 tight end Houston Thomas, he announced Sunday via social media.
All Glory To God,Thank you for putting me in the position I am in today! ROCKCHALK!🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/6YBQiJWwiR— Houston Thomas (@HoustonThomas16) April 4, 2021
Thomas, the 6-foot-4, 215-pound tight end out of College Station High School in College Station, Texas, chose KU over New Mexico.
"Kansas just showed me so much love," Thomas told the Kansas Sunday. "Their constant letters, text messages and just the way they believed in me really showed me they were the ones."
Thomas also noted his relationship with high school teammate and class of 2021 Kansas football offensive lineman commit Cory Hendrix as a primary factor in his decision.
"Cory is like a brother to me," Thomas said. "The relationship we have is very unique and I felt like it would be awesome to go to college with him!"
Thomas' commitment comes just over two months after receiving an offer from KU on Feb. 1.
"They’re having their strongest signing class this year," Thomas told the Kansan in February. "They’re really building up towards the future and can be a very good team anytime in the near future."
During the 2020 season, Thomas finished with 39 receptions for 498 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
"I'm a player who's not afraid to work hard," Thomas said. "I'm a competitor. I want to play at the highest level I possibly can and help Kansas win a lot of ball games!"
Kansas currently has the nation's No. 51-ranked recruiting class in 2021 and the No. 32-ranked class in 2022, according to 247Sports.com.