With the start of spring practice for Kansas football, the Jayhawks feel optimistic about on-field production, especially within the quarterback room between redshirt senior quarterback Jason Bean and junior quarterback Jalon Daniels.
Offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki spoke to the media following Thursday’s practice.
“If you have competition in the quarterback room, everybody sees that the most important position is competitive, which allows them to understand and accept the competition,” Kotelnicki said. “I think it's really healthy right now that Jason and Jalon are both doing a fantastic job with what they're doing.”
Kotelnicki also spoke on the possibility of placing Bean at other positions in the event of him being the backup quarterback. Kotelnicki said that they’re still developing Bean at quarterback, though with his speed, his versatility can be something necessary to help win games.
“I'm just excited at any chance I get to get on the field,” Bean said. “However they use me, I'm willing to do it, 100%. I'm happy at the position of quarterback, and I think I'm just trying to continue to better myself each day and help this team win.”
Over the course of the offseason, Daniels had focused on bettering himself both physically and mentally, especially through watching film from other programs. Daniels named Alabama junior Bryce Young as one quarterback he analyzed over the winter.
“The offseason, for me, has really just been trying to get faster, trying to get bigger, and really just working,” Daniels said. “Just going back on film, looking at the mistakes that I didn't make last season, looking at all the mistakes that were made last season, and just going over different film from different college games.”
Another player mentioned in Thursday’s conference was redshirt freshman quarterback Ben Easters. Kotelnicki said that Easters has been receiving more reps, and they’re happy with his progression this early in the spring.
“What we want is probably about everyone at every position in our program to have to compete to play; we don't want anyone to start by default,” Kotelnicki said. “We're lucky that we have experienced quarterbacks coming back from last season, people who have taken meaningful reps, which just helps our football team.”
The fight for the starting quarterback role will be a competitive one to watch as spring practice goes on and as the Jayhawks continue to prepare for the fall.