Kansas football has been busy on the recruiting trail since naming Emmett Jones as interim head coach.
Among the recent interest includes a class of 2023 quarterback Avery Johnson, who received an offer from KU on March 9.
blessed and excited to receive an offer from the University of Kansas🎈#ku @JoshuaEargle pic.twitter.com/FBKbQTZVS3— Avery Johnson (@avery2johnson) March 9, 2021
“I was definitely excited,” Johnson told the Kansan after receiving the offer. “Just a couple days before, I picked up an offer from Kansas State. Being able to get that Kansas offer just a few days later, it was just crazy…two offers from the biggest colleges in Kansas.”
Johnson, a 6-foot-4, 185-pound dual-threat quarterback from Maize High School in Maize, Kansas, says KU’s willingness to build the offense around their quarterback is an appealing factor.
“It’s a really quarterback driven system and that’s great for a quarterback like me, just having control over the offense at all times,” he said. “If it’s me or another guy, no matter who’s in there, they’re adjusting the offense to the quarterback’s strengths.”
Johnson said he was surprised to receive an offer from KU just one day after the University announced its decision to part ways with head coach Les Miles.
“I really wasn’t expecting it,” he said. “Whenever a program loses their coach, you don’t expect to get called up the next day and receive an offer from them."
Although he’s only a sophomore, Johnson already holds offers from KU, Kansas State, TCU and Washington State.
“I want to be able to have a great connection with the quarterback coach, head coach, offensive coordinator and most of the guys I’m going to be around,” Johnson said. “I want to be a leader on the field. I want the coaches to have trust in me, let me go out there and be a facilitator, be able to lead my offense down the field."
Johnson also said he wants to be in a system that showcases his abilities.
“I want to be able to run the ball a little bit whenever I’m outside the pocket and run designed run plays,” he said. “I also want to be able to throw the ball around the yard a little bit.”
More recently, Kansas football extended an offer to class of 2022 offensive lineman Karson Jones on Monday.
Proverbs 16:3!!Wow! After a great conversation with @CoachGrimes74 I’m thrilled to say I’ve received my 2nd D1 offer to play at The University of Kansas‼️🔵🔴#RockChalk #Jayhawks @WillRedmond_KU @jnorth0513 @wes_havens @fanellicj30 @Manny63ramirez @israeld03143815 @806HsscConnect pic.twitter.com/UH5XFHE9ZA— Karson Jones (@KarsonJones7) March 16, 2021
“I was really excited because coach Lee Grimes has been contacting me for about a month now and I was really wondering if it was going to come,” Jones told the Kansan Monday. “I knew the time was right for me. I was really excited that he did it today.”
Jones, a 6-foot-5, 291-pound offensive tackle from Frenship High School in Wolfforth, Texas, said he has been in touch with coach Grimes since February.
“It hasn’t just been about football,” he said. “We’ve talked about life and everything else. I think we’ve built a pretty strong relationship. I have my trust in him. I really think he’s a great dude and a great coach.”
Despite Kansas Director of Athletics Jeff Long stepping down from his position on March 10, Jones said he isn’t concerned about the recent news.
“I didn’t want coach Grimes to leave and I’m very grateful that he’s still there,” he said. “I think it might be an opportunity for the football program to have another step up and rebuild a little bit stronger than what they have been."
Jones describes his game as very technical and powerful.
“I just like to pancake people and push them from their will,” he said. “I’ve been working this offseason really, really hard on being very, very technical so that when people look at me, they say, ‘wow, he knows what he’s doing and he works at it.’”
Kansas football currently has five commitments in its 2022 recruiting class, giving the Jayhawks the nation’s No. 27-ranked class.