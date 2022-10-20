After back-to-back losses sent Kansas football tumbling out of the AP Top 25, the Jayhawks are focused on improving defensively as they head to their second straight road contest against the Baylor Bears.
Kansas defensive coordinator Brian Borland said that this week’s focus has been improving from what was a disappointing performance last Saturday against Oklahoma, where the Jayhawks lost 52-42.
“Obviously, that was a poor game for us in every way,” Borland said. “I don't think we coached well, didn't play particularly well.”
Against Oklahoma last week, Kansas sophomore defensive back Cobee Bryant left with an injury to his leg, leaving a big question mark in the Kansas secondary.
Red-shirt junior cornerback Kalon Gervin will step in to fill the hole that Bryant’s injury leaves in the Jayhawk defense.
“He's played a lot of football in his past,” Borland said of Gervin. “I think he's stepped in, and it's kind of been a seamless transition here this week.”
Baylor will also enter the showdown hungry for a win, coming off of two straight losses.
For Baylor’s offense, it’s all about establishing the run game, Borland said.
“We've got the work cut out for us,” he said. “But again, I think we've got a good plan, and so far, so good this week.”
After Oklahoma’s offense exploded for 52 points against the Kansas defense, the focus this week will be on not letting Baylor get rolling early through the run game.
“Once things get rolling and any team gets confidence, pretty soon things just start clicking,” Borland said.
But the Bears also have a strong pass game led by sophomore quarterback Blake Shapen.
“To have a quarterback that led them to a conference championship, he's able to run and throw, he makes all the plays,” Kansas head coach Lance Leipold said of Shapen.
Kansas still sits one game away from bowl eligibility with five games remaining in the regular season.
After two tough losses, the Jayhawks will look to reestablish themselves and continue their best season in a decade.