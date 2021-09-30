Kansas is coming off a 52-33 loss against Duke, in which the Jayhawks’ offense amounted to 530 yards of total offense, but it wasn’t enough for the quick pace tempo of Duke.
There were a lot of positives that Kansas saw against Duke on both offense and defense. Kansas held a 24-21 lead at halftime. Redshirt sophomore receiver Torry Locklin shined in the first half, helping the Jayhawks get on the board at the start of the second quarter with a 20-yard touchdown reception from Jason Bean. The following drive he found the end-zone, once again, this time on a 36-yard touchdown run.
Freshman running back Devin Neal, who punched it in for a touchdown before halftime, spoke on Coach Lance Leipold having the trust in the offense to be aggressive on late-down plays and find ways to punch it in the end-zone.
“That means a lot to us,” Neal said. “I like the aggressiveness to try to put seven on the board, it keeps us in the game (or) keeps us ahead.”
The offense was impactful on all sides. For the first time since 2009, Kansas had players go for 300 passing yards (Bean 323), 100 rushing yards (Neal 107), and 100 receiving yards (Wilson 122).
Redshirt sophomore Trevor Wilson had a SportCenter Top 10 catch near the end of the first half, helping the Jayhawks take the lead into halftime.
“You gotta have a feel for it,” Wilson said. “His helmet punched it out, it went behind his back and I had to grab it with my right hand, then back to my left.” The acrobatic catch is one of many that have built up the connection between Bean and Wilson.
Kansas will have a test on Saturday as the Jayhawks face Iowa State on the road. The Cyclones' offense features one of the better one-two punches in the country with running back Breece Hall and quarterback Brock Purdy.
“They’re good at what they do,” junior linebacker Rich Miller said, who led the game in tackles against Duke. “They’re gonna try to run the ball and try to mess with your eyes, you gotta be disciplined.”
Kansas (1-3) will face-off against Iowa State (2-2) at 6 p.m in Ames, Iowa on Saturday.