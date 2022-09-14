After the overtime victory against West Virginia, Kansas now heads to Houston with a 2-0 record on the season.
While they were down at halftime, head coach Lance Leipold says that staying competitive and buying into the system helped them stay in the game and win.
“I think they've understood our approach and bought into, we're gonna keep coaching no matter what the score is,” Leipold said. “They saw that maybe against Tennessee Tech, no matter what we're ahead by. I think last year at times they saw it as well, when we're behind by a lot and I think they've understood it, embraced it more. Then we take a situation like Saturday night and keep competing.”
Leipold said that the early season success has caused a change in the atmosphere, both within the program and around Lawrence.
“There's a little bit of different energy in the building,” Leipold said. “There's different energy maybe outside within the community, hopefully in our fan base, and that's going to be critically important as we as we're focused on this one.”
With his early season success and the recent opening for a head coach position at Nebraska, Leipold’s name has certainly had a buzz on social media, however he’s more focused on where he is at.
“I’m focused on this football team and getting ready for Houston,” Leipold said.
As the focus and momentum shifts to the Cougars, Leipold acknowledged that Houston is a team that will play until the final whistle.
“You're gonna be in a four quarter, could be four quarter plus game with them,” Leipold said. “They're highly dynamic. Heading into the season, they're the team people talked about, as this year's version of Cincinnati, of being a team in college football playoffs.”
Even though Kansas currently has one of the highest scoring offenses in the country, Leipold noted that the Cougars are also strong on the offensive side of the ball with senior quarterback Clayton Tune.
“They have an experienced quarterback who can keep plays alive, create plays with his feet, is a heck of a play to score in the overtime game against San Antonio," Leipold said. "So a lot of things are presented a huge challenge for us. And, you know, we'll have to be ready to take another step.”
While Kansas continues their season on the road, Houston will finally get to play in its home opener.
“They've been tested both directions, in that one to two games here to start, both were on the road. So you’ve gotta give them that as well. So you gotta be be ready. I'm sure they'll be excited to have their home opener.”
Kick-off is set for 3 p.m. on ESPNU.