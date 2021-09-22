Coming off of a tough 45-7 loss against Baylor last week, Kansas football’s offense struggled to find a rhythm, only putting up one score with a touchdown before halftime.
A focus for this Jayhawks team has been grinding hard and not letting the outcome of the game affect their goal to improve each and every day.
“Good or bad, win or lose, we have to own what’s on the film,” said Kansas football Coach Leipold to the media following the loss.
Another focus that Leipold said they need to work on is the line play from both sides of the ball. As a group, the lines have been getting dominated, but they look to be working together as a whole to find that rhythm.
Offensive lineman Earl Bostick spoke on the chemistry of the line and how they have been putting it together since only having four weeks to practice together.
“It takes a little time,” Bostick said. “Like a little building block, we have people coming in from Buffalo, and having us with the staff changes we are trying to build our chemistry each and every day.”
Redshirt junior Jason Bean, the captain of the offense, only amounted to 57 passing yards while collecting 65 yards on the ground. A positive moment however came when Bean was able to find redshirt sophomore Trevor Wilson in the endzone for Wilson’s first career touchdown.
“I’m just excited about the growth of this team,” Bean said. “There are a lot of people looking down on us right now, we just got our heads down working every day.”
A focus for the Kansas defense this week has been trying to prepare for the quick-paced tempo of Duke, an offense that ran 91 total plays last week amounting to 558 yards of total offense.
“A lot of extra conditioning,” Defensive lineman Caleb Sampson said when asked what they are doing to prepare for Duke. “High tempo offense, we’re trying to be prepared and stay in shape.”
Kansas looks to have the right goals in mind, and that’s working as a unit to improve and letting the work run its course.
Kansas (1-2) looks to bounce back on Saturday as the Jayhawks will travel to face Duke (2-1) at 3 p.m.