Kansas football had a chance to speak with the media for the first time in nearly two months from Big 12 Media day in Arlington, Texas Thursday.
Despite bad weather forcing Kansas to participate from Lawrence, the Jayhawks were motivated to speak with the media with the summer camp session heating up. Junior Kenny Logan Jr. and super-senior Kwamie Lassiter II were present to represent the program along with head coach Lance Leipold.
In an interview with ESPN+, Leipold emphasized that time will be important as he looks to rebuild the football program. Consistency within the coaching staff will be critical to Leipold, as he wants to establish a winning culture early.
“We want to establish a culture and a way that we are going to move forward to bring Kansas football what it deserves,” Leipold said.
Later on, Leipold mentioned other Big 12 coaches who have rebuilt programs, most notably Matt Campbell of Iowa State. Leipold points out that Iowa State has kept its staff consistent, and that is what Kansas needs to do to form any long-term success.
In terms of specific players that were mentioned, Leipold spoke to the media about Kenny Logan Jr. and what his level of experience will bring to the table come September. Logan Jr. has been with Kansas through a lot of changes in the coaching staff, but Leipold is confident in his maturity and leadership skills to guide his younger teammates.
“Kenny is a key component to this program in many ways,” Leipold said.
As the season opener against South Dakota on Sept. 3rd inches closer, Leipold knows that his players will be ready to go despite having to go through many challenges over the past several months. However, he does believe that if his players can buy in, the Jayhawks can then hit the ground running in September.