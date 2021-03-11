Kansas football names Emmett Jones as interim head coach

Kansas football has named Emmett Jones as interim head coach, Kansas athletics announced Thursday evening.
“Chancellor Girod and I discussed what was in the best interest of our student-athletes, and we came to the conclusion that Emmett Jones is the best man to fill the role of interim head coach,” Interim Director of Athletics Kurt Watson said. “Emmett’s relationship with our football student-athletes is vital as we venture through this time of transition within our football program and athletics department. I am confident in his abilities to ensure this program functions at a high level in preparation for the 2021 season.”
Jones has been with the Kansas program for the past two seasons, serving as passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach.
Jones was a walk-on player at Texas Tech in the mid-1990’s and began his coaching career at his alma mater, Seagoville High School in Dallas, Texas from 2001-04.
He coached in high school athletics for 14 years. His first job in college athletics was as director of player development at Texas Tech in 2015. From there he went on to become the outside receivers coach for the Red Raiders from 2016-2018.
“I am incredibly grateful to Chancellor Girod and Mr. Watson for the opportunity to lead this program during a critical time of change,” Jones said. “Since arriving here, I have developed a deep love of this program and university, and it is an honor to be named interim head coach. I will rely on our talented assistant coaches, as well as Ben Iannacchione and the strength and conditioning staff to guide our student-athletes and be there for them on and off the field.”
Several Jayhawks supported the move to make Jones interim on Twitter.
Y’all know what to do✍️📃 #HC pic.twitter.com/5Alfr1kCKw— Luke Grimm (@lukegrimm25) March 11, 2021
The search for a new head coach is still in the works, and Chancellor Girod said in his statement that once a new Athletic Director is in a place, “that individual will determine next steps related to our football coach position.”