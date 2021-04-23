Kansas football offensive lineman Jacobi Lott has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.
The 6-foot-4, 324-pound offensive guard out of Amarillo, Texas, joined the KU program in 2018 before redshirting as a freshman.
Lott started in seven of 12 games his sophomore year and started all seven games in 2020.
The move may be a result of KU's likely returning of fifth-year seniors Malik Clark and Chris Hughes.
Lott will have three years of college eligibility remaining.
Coming out of Tascosa High School in Amarillo, Texas, Lott was ranked by 247Sports.com as the No. 48 guard and No. 1,109 overall prospect in the nation for the class of 2018.
Lott originally chose Kansas over offers from Bowling Green, UMass, Texas and New Mexico State.