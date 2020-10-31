Kansas football fell to No. 23 Iowa State 52-22 at home Saturday. The Jayhawks are now 0-6 on the season.
Iowa State started out strong with an 18-yard rushing touchdown by redshirt senior running back Kene Nwangwu. Less than three minutes later, Iowa State junior quarterback Brock Purdy punched in a rushing touchdown after a Kansas fumble.
Iowa State redshirt senior kicker Connor Assalley missed the extra point attempt, but the Cyclones still led 13-0.
In the second quarter, Kansas' offense finally got going. After a drive stalled on third down, the Jayhawks opted to go for it on 4th-and-6. Freshman quarterback Jalon Daniels found freshman wide receiver Luke Grimm down the right sideline for a 36-yard gain.
A couple plays later freshman running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. punched in a 5-yard touchdown, cutting the Iowa State lead to 13-7.
Iowa State responded with another touchdown drive. Purdy threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to redshirt junior tight end Charlie Kolar, extending the Cyclones' lead to 20-7 with four minutes left in the first half.
On the next Kansas drive, the Jayhawks drove back down the field in an attempt to score before halftime. A 14-yard pass to senior wide receiver Andrew Parchment and a roughing the passer penalty set up Kansas at the Iowa State 20-yard line.
Daniels then connected with Grimm once again, this time for a 5-yard gain. However, the Jayhawks came up empty when redshirt freshman kicker Jacob Borcila missed the 33-yard field goal attempt.
The Cyclones' scoring didn't stop, though. On their second drive of the half, Purdy found junior wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson for a 36-yard touchdown, extending the lead to 27-7.
But Kansas answered with a 100-yard kickoff return touchdown by sophomore safety Kenny Logan Jr., making the score 27-14. Along with his touchdown, Logan also recorded three total tackles, a pass breakup and an interception against the Cyclones.
Iowa State then asserted its dominance with a rushing touchdown by star sophomore running back Breece Hall, followed by a successful two-point conversion. The Cyclones led 35-14 with just over three minutes left in the third quarter.
With seconds remaining in the third quarter, Daniels threw an interception to Iowa State redshirt senior Greg Eisworth II. Daniels finished the game 16-for-29 for 165 yards, a rushing touchdown and an interception.
Even though the Cyclones didn't score on that turnover, Assalley did nail a 40-yard field goal attempt to make the score 38-14 with just over 11 minutes left to play.
Kansas responded with Daniels finding senior wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter II for 25 yards and a 21-yard run by sophomore running back Velton Gardner. Daniels then scampered for a 12-yard rushing touchdown.
The Jayhawks also successfully converted the 2-point try with some trickery, with Parchment throwing a pass to Lassiter in the end zone.
On the other side, Logan picked off a pass from Purdy, but the Jayhawks failed to capitalize on the turnover.
In turn, Hall responded with a 58-yard touchdown run, bringing the score to 45-22 with five minutes left in the game. Iowa State scored again on their next drive, with a 30-yard pass from freshman quarterback Hunter Dekkers to redshirt sophomore wide receiver Joe Scates.
Kansas will next face Oklahoma on the road next Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.