University of Kansas football picked up its sixth commitment for the class of 2022 late Thursday night, in the form of three-star cornerback Anthony Davis.
Let’s ride @qbherm @KU_EJones @Co_Jackson21 pic.twitter.com/VCIAmruvWl— Anthony Davis (@anthonyfor6) July 30, 2021
Davis is the second three-star cornerback to commit to the Jayhawks out of the Dallas, Texas area after Jalon Peoples committed early in the summer.
Davis chose Kansas over his other two finalist schools, Colorado and Southern Methodist University. Davis took an official visit to KU in June, and also at the same time as Peoples, who became the first commitment under the watch of Lance Leipold.
Purdy is the second three-star safety to commit to Kansas from the 2022 class after Jacobe Chester committed in March.
Committed!! pic.twitter.com/KwKFGqunrB— Kaleb Purdy (@Iamkmoney2x) July 30, 2021
Purdy took his official visit to Lawrence in late June and chose Kansas over the likes of in-state Missouri, Kansas State, Iowa State and Michigan.
Davis and Purdy bring more depth to an already impressive defensive back group in Kansas’ 2022 recruiting class that has already seen commitments from Peoples, Chester and three-star cornerback Dewuan Mack.