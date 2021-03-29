Kansas football continues to strive to improve its roster during the off-season. Jason Bean, a quarterback from North Texas, announced he was transferring to Kansas via Twitter on Friday.
I am blessed to announce that I will be finishing my academic and athletic career at the University of Kansas #RockChalk @air14football pic.twitter.com/kKA8z4bvv0— Jason (@jasonbean24) March 26, 2021
Bean is a sophomore who redshirted in 2018, then played the following two seasons for North Texas. Because of this, the quarterback didn’t lose a year of eligibility because of the extra year given by the NCAA due to COVID-19.
Bean was a three star recruit coming out of Lake Ridge High School, in Mansfield, Texas. Bean started for seven of North Texas’ ten games this season. He managed to throw for 1,131 yards and a team-best 14 touchdowns. Bean also used his dual threat abilities adding 346 rushing yards for 5 more touchdowns.
Beans offers a dual-threat option at quarterback for the Jayhawks. The Kansas offense mightily struggled last season, and Bean will likely have an instant impact.
Interim Kansas football head coach Emmett Jones likely played a large role in Bean's decision to pick Kansas.
“It’s an exciting time for me, I’m excited about the future for me at Kansas. I’m excited for KU.” Bean said. “The main factor was Coach Jones. The way he has handled the situation has been amazing. I liked what I heard from him and the staff.”
Bean will now be in the quarterback mix alongside freshman Jalon Daniels and junior Miles Kendrick.