After a rough stretch that saw Kansas football lose out on two highly touted recruits, the Jayhawks have received some good news on the recruiting trail.
In the past two weeks, Kansas football has landed two class of 2021 recruits: Tanaka Scott Jr. and Jayson Gilliom.
Scott, a three-star wide receiver prospect from the class of 2021, announced his commitment to Kansas football via Twitter on Oct. 22.
Thanks to @BrentDearmon @Jackson52Coach @Joe_toomey1984 I’m committed to KU❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/VwcILnQ4nf— TANAKA SCOTT JR. (@TANAKASCOTTJR1) October 23, 2020
The 6-foot-4, 190-pound wide receiver from Murphy High School in Mobile, Alabama, chose Kansas over offers from Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, Liberty, Troy, UAB and South Florida, among others.
Scott caught 20 passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns in nine games this season for Murphy High School.
Just days later, Gilliom, a two-star safety recruit in the class of 2021, joined Scott. Gilliom announced his commitment to Kansas via Twitter on Oct. 26.
Blessed to be in the position I’m in.. Committed🔵🔴#ROCKCHALK pic.twitter.com/jHBFyucQeX— Jayson Gilliom (@jayson_gilliom) October 26, 2020
Gilliom held offers from Navy, Alcorn State, Lafayette and Southern Illinois, among others.
“The coaches and what they offered, just playing under a great coach like [head coach Les] Miles and [safeties coach Jordan] Peterson was kind of a no-brainer to me,” Gilliom told the Kansan. “Just being a part of that new culture of Kansas football and the rebuilding process was something I wanted to be a part of.”
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound safety from North Gwinnett High School in Suwanee, Georgia, first received an offer from Kansas on Oct. 19.
“I know a lot of kids in this class,” Gilliom said. “One of my best friends is Trey Staley. I feel like when we go in, I’ll fit really well with this system. Me and coach Peterson have a really good relationship and I feel I’ll fit in pretty well.”
Staley, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound outside linebacker from Brookwood High School in Snellville, Georgia, announced his commitment to Kansas in May.
Gilliom has 21 total tackles and five pass deflections in seven games this season. He also returned an interception for a 98-yard touchdown in North Gwinnett’s season opener against McEachern High School on Sept. 3.
“I’m the type of player who’s physical and I can cover,” Gilliom said. “I can do it all. I’m a very versatile player and I have a high motor."
Scott and Gilliom are the 19th and 20th football commitments in Kansas’ 2021 recruiting class, giving the Jayhawks the nation’s No. 55-ranked recruit in the class in 2021 according to 247Sports.