Kansas football senior safety Kenny Logan Jr. launched a clothing line in partnership with BlueChip, a sports apparel company.
The collection comprises hats, hoodies and shirts with a “KL1” logo. In an interview with the Kansan, Logan explained his NIL experience and making his brand.
“That is just who I am, Kenny Logan, and my favorite number is one,” Logan said. “Inside the logo, there is a ‘C’ when you flip it around which stands for my mother. You flip it around again, you see a B and a J. It stands for my brothers. Those are the support people in my life to get to where I am. I felt that was a big part of it.”
After deciding to come back to Kansas for his senior year, Logan wanted to get in the NIL game. Logan found BlueChip because he knew a couple of people who linked him in.
“It definitely felt like a family environment,” Logan said. “Everyone cares for you and puts their all into you. Put their all into your designs are and make sure you get pushed the right way. I [am] excited to be a part of it.”
Other shirts have slogans for his senior season, “back for more” and his birthday spelled out in Roman numerals.
“Each shirt has its own meaning of who I am and what I stand for,” said Logan. “[BlueChip] helped me put it together.”
Logan works with BlueChip to push content and create clothes and build his brand. The idea of doing NIL was something that was exciting to Logan, and he could not wait to explore his opportunities.
“This is only the beginning,” said Logan. “I can’t wait.”
Logan was named All-Big 12 Conference Second Team last season and led the conference in tackles with 113, the most by a safety in the NCAA. The football team is in summer workouts and getting ready for the upcoming season.
“There is definitely lots of excitement going around with me and my teammates,” Logan said. “There is always something to be excited for. We got lots of new pieces coming in.”