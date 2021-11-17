Coming off a 57-56 upset victory in overtime against Texas, the feeling in Lawrence is one of optimism. It took high levels of effort and execution on both sides of the football to get the job done, including one of the best offensive performances of the season, along with four forced turnovers by the defense.

The Jayhawks’ efforts were surely noticed and rewarded, with the team being named the Cheez-It Bowl National Team of the Week, courtesy of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA).

One of the players who stepped up at the right time was redshirt-freshman fullback Jared Casey, who made the game-winning catch and converted the 2-point conversion in overtime. Casey wasn’t sure if he would even have a spot on the team, let alone be in a position to win Kansas’ first road conference game since 2008.

“It’s always a next-man-up mentality, you always got to be ready for anything that’s thrown at you,” Casey said to the media on Wednesday.

According to Casey, that is the mindset that the team has acquired under Kansas football coach Lance Leipold, with everyone being prepared to step up for the next guy.

“Just be patient with us, because we’re working and it’s gonna get turned around," Casey said.

The Kansas offense performed at the highest level yet this season, accumulating 420 total yards of offense while committing zero turnovers. Freshman running back Devin Neal led the way with over 150 total yards and a combined four touchdowns.

“We’ve had that taste of success, we’ve worked hard all week, and just trying to get back into Fort Worth and come away with a victory,” Neal said on what it’s been like for the team following the win. “There’s definitely a buzz in the air.”

Sophomore quarterback Jalon Daniels also stepped up, who started in place of an injured Jason Bean. Daniels completed 21-of-30 passes for 202 yards and three touchdowns while adding 48 yards and one touchdown on the ground.

If there is one takeaway that the Jayhawks strive to hit on, it is preparation.

“Just a 24-hour mentality, we have 24 hours to celebrate that win,” junior linebacker Rich Miller said on how they move from here. “We don’t want two wins (on the season), we want to be undefeated.”

Kansas now sits at 2-8 on the year (1-6 in conference). The team is back in action on Saturday at 3 p.m. as they travel to face TCU, who holds a 4-6 record (2-5 in conference).