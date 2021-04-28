As the Kansas football team prepares for the spring game coming up on Saturday, the Jayhawks are putting the finishing touches on what has been five weeks of spring practice.
Despite a lot going on behind the scenes, most notably the head coach search, Kansas has stayed the course navigating the first spring practice season since 2019.
Both sides of the ball have seen improvement over the course of the last five weeks with many different guys seeing the practice field to gain experience. In terms of the defense, super senior safety Ricky Thomas said he feels the team has a lot to prove to people after last season.
“I would say we have improved the most on flying around,” Thomas said to the media on Tuesday. “The coaches have taken the thinking out of the game and for us we are flying around, knowing the assignments and executing it.”
Offensively, redshirt senior quarterback Miles Kendrick feels that the energy that has been created during these spring practices has been one of the biggest takeaways heading into the spring game on May 1st. That energy has been sparked by Coach Jones and the rest of the staff, and for Kendrick, it is some of the highest energy that he has witnessed since he has been at Kansas.
“I think that the energy that has been created this spring has been unmatched since I’ve been here,” Kendrick said to the media on Tuesday. “We have had a lot of energy and a lot of effort and that has been put into practice every day and we have gotten one percent better every day and that is just our focus.”
As for Saturday’s game, Kendrick is excited to play in front of the fans at David Booth Memorial Stadium and showcase to the general public what the team has been working on.
“I think what we are looking forward to the most is showing the fans what we have been working on and just putting the product on the field,” Kendrick said.
All eyes will be on the Jayhawks on Saturday as they look to showcase the product that they have worked on since March. Game time is set for 6 p.m. on Saturday.