Kansas football is entering its final stage of spring practices this week in preparation to host the 2022 Spring Preview this Saturday.
Coach Lance Leipold and his staff are finalizing their first full spring season with the Jayhawks, as Kansas hired Leipold before last year’s spring football game.
There seems to be a lot of excitement surrounding this year’s group, with many returning stars and faces, along with new ones, on both sides of the ball. However, there is still progress that needs to be made.
Defensive backs coach Jordan Peterson believes the players under his watch have a lot of potential.
“We just have to be more consistent from a mental standpoint. Have to play better technique-wise and on pad level,” Peterson said to the media Thursday morning.
With the new faces the Jayhawks have brought in, they have all made significant contributions and have helped make the team better day-by-day in practice. Redshirt junior defensive back Jalon Gervin, a transfer player from Michigan State, has already proven to be a strong addition to Kansas’ defensive squad.
“He's been around for a while, competed at a high level before, and he's started a lot of games,” Peterson said of Gervin. “From a body-type standpoint he's really good, very mature, and brings another element to push those young guys with a lot of potential.”
Building team chemistry is something this year’s team is focused on, which could be the key to success in 2022. Leipold and his staff are continuing to work on getting everybody to buy into the process and culture Kansas football wants to build.
Redshirt sophomore running back Ky Thomas from Minnesota said he’s felt that sense of team chemistry from his teammates while playing at Kansas.
“I feel like our room is getting tighter and closer together,” Thomas said. “Everybody is able to feed off of everybody. We're only getting closer together. Definitely a tight group.”
Redshirt junior defensive back Craig Young said he was interested in what Kansas’ coaches and current players told him about their mentality before transferring to Kansas from Ohio State this offseason.
“The coaching staff stayed together at Buffalo, and they're still together here,” Young said. “They were telling me what I needed to hear, and not what I wanted to hear. Kenny Logan Jr. helped put a good word into my ear and made me buy in, and ever since then I was bought into the program, the culture and everything.”
Saturday marks the first opportunity for the program to showcase what Kansas football fans can expect from the team in 2022. The preview starts at 1 p.m. at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.