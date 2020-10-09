It turns out that Kansas football freshman quarterback Jalon Daniels is going to be sidelined longer than fans might have expected.
During Kansas football coach Les Miles’ weekly radio show “Hawk Talk” Wednesday night he said him and his staff are expecting that “it might take [Daniels] a bit to get back.”
“I think Jalon Daniels is a special player and a guy that, when he returns, the competition in that room will continue to escalate," Miles said. "What it looks like [now, junior quarterback] Miles Kendrick certainly would be the next quarterback in the game… [senior] Thomas MacVittie is definitely [expected] to compete as well.”
Daniels injured himself during Kansas' most recent game against Oklahoma State. Daniels only played the first four possessions before walking back to the locker room and emerging back on the field sporting a walking boot.
Daniels has started the past two games for Kansas and totaled 174 passing yards and no touchdowns.
Initially, Miles said after the Oklahoma State game that he did not think Daniels' injury would keep him out for long. But, Miles added that he didn’t want to rule the possibility out.
“I don’t think so, I think he put a good smile on his face but I’m not certain,” Miles said. “I’d be remiss to comment, but I sure did like his runs, his physicality and who he was.”
Daniels’ abrupt exit left the fate of the game in Kendrick’s hands, since MacVittie was unavailable to play due to prior injury. Miles said Kendrick was prepared.
“Well obviously Miles Kendrick knew that he was going to play,” Miles said. “He was getting all of the backup reps, as we could get to him and we did. That’s exactly how it went.”
Kendrick finished 11-for-19 for 90 yards against Oklahoma State.
Miles also said in the postgame conference he predicts MacVittie to recover from his injury soon after the bye week.
“I can tell you that considering [the team is] going into a bye week, I would say that Thomas [MacVittie] is probably a week away,” Miles said. “I’m not certain.”
With Miles recently testing positive for COVID-19, the future of Kansas football and the seemingly never ending quarterback rotation remains up in the air.
Kansas will have a bye this Saturday before traveling to West Virginia to take on the Mountaineers on Oct. 17.