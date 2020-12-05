Even though the Jayhawks dropped a 16-13 nail-biter to Texas Tech, Kansas football has to thank its defense for keeping the game close throughout Saturday.
Initially, the Jayhawks’ defensive unit was at a disadvantage. Kansas defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot did not travel with the team to Lubbock, Texas, after testing positive for COVID-19. Safeties coach Jordan Peterson filled in for Eliot Saturday.
The Kansas defense forced four turnovers Saturday, including three forced fumbles and an interception.
“I thought Jordan Peterson did a really nice job,” Kansas head coach Les Miles said after the game. “He put the game plan in a spot where the majority of the defense could understand it and do well with a new caller which is really difficult to do. I thought that aspect was really well and I liked how the kids responded to it.”
The star of the first half was Kansas freshman cornerback Karon Prunty, who picked off Texas Tech sophomore quarterback Alan Bowman in the end zone. It marked Prunty’s first interception this year.
Prunty followed that up with another near interception on the next Texas Tech drive, but was called for pass interference. Later in the half, Prunty did break up a pass in the endzone, holding Texas Tech to a field goal.
“I think he’s going to be a really good player for a number of years,” Miles said.
Prunty also forced a fumble late in the third quarter, recovered by redshirt senior safety Nate Betts who ran it back 45 yards to the Texas Tech 16-yard line. Prunty finished with four tackles, one interception, one forced fumble and one pass break up.
Other top defensive performers for Kansas include senior cornerback Kyle Mayberry (seven tackles), senior safety Ricky Thomas (seven tackles) and defensive lineman Marcus Harris (six tackles, forced fumble).
All game, the Kansas defense stepped up. Betts and Harris forced fumbles that could’ve swung momentum, while sophomore linebacker Nick Channel came up with a crucial sack on Bowman late in the fourth quarter. Betts finished with six total tackles and a forced fumble, while Channel finished with five total tackles.
Yet, even with the forced turnovers and game-altering plays from the defense, the Kansas offense wasn’t there to capitalize. Sophomore quarterback Miles Kendrick said after the game he was disappointed the offense wasn’t able to put more points on the board.
“It’s definitely hard because as an offense you want to complement the defense,” Kendrick said. “They make plays, make stops and we get on the field and we make points. We didn’t do that.”
Despite the loss, Prunty said he was still confident this game was a step in the right direction for the future of Kansas football.
“We’re still building something,” Prunty said. “We’re still building a program here.”
Kansas will wrap up its regular season against Texas in David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Saturday. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.