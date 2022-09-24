In a close battle between undefeated teams, Kansas football is the one heading in to next week 4-0, taking down the Duke Blue Devils 35-27.
The Jayhawks opened up the game coming within just inches of scoring first, but came up short on fourth down. As Kansas defense hit the field, it came up big to hold the Blue Devils to a quick three-and-out.
Going into Saturday, Duke had scored on all three of its opening-game drives.
Junior quarterback Jalon Daniels continued to show off his mobility in Saturday’s contest, with a 30-yard rush to get the Jayhawk first down at 6:05 in the first quarter. Daniels found redshirt-sophomore tight end Trevor Kardell for a six-yard touchdown pass to put Kansas on the board first.
Duke quickly responded on the next drive with the help of sophomore quarterback Riley Leonard’s 49-yard pass for the Blue Devils first down. Redshirt-junior Jaylen Coleman rushed the ball in for five yards, and a successful extra point attempt brought the score to 7-7.
As the first quarter came to a close, Kansas fumbled at the 28-yard line, turning the ball over to the Blue Devils to start off the second quarter, but the Jayhawks minimized the damage with a huge stop.
On the next drive, there was no stopping redshirt-sophomore running back Daniel Hishaw’s run to the end zone after a 73-yard pass from Daniels to put the score in Kansas’ favor.
The Jayhawks continued to successfully move the ball down the field, closing out the half with a 19-yard touchdown pass from Daniels to find junior wide receiver Luke Grimm.
Kansas entered the locker room at half with a 21-13 lead over the Blue Devils, and Daniels was shining early on Saturday. At halftime, Daniels had collected 259 yards of total offense with three touchdowns and 11-for-12 on passes, putting together a 314.2 quarterback rating.
Opening up the second half, Duke was threatening in its five and a half minute drive, but the Jayhawk defense held the Blue Devils for a stop on 4th and 1.
Building on momentum from the stop, Daniels added on to both his already impressive statline and the Kansas lead with a 36-yard touchdown pass to redshirt-sophomore wide receiver Lawrence Arnold.
The Blue Devils added their first score of the half in the fourth quarter on a three-yard rushing touchdown by redshirt-junior running back Jordan Waters, but despite Duke’s efforts to close the gap, Daniels responded with a rushing touchdown of his own with just under five minutes remaining.
A late 19-yard touchdown pass from Leonard kept Duke close as the game approached the two-minute warning, but came up short as the Jayhawks’ undefeated season lives to see another week.
Next up, Kansas hosts Iowa State on Oct. 1 as it continues to hold the perfect record. Kickoff will be at 2:30 p.m. at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.