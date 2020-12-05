Kansas football — in one of the team's most competitive games of the season — dropped a narrow 16-13 road game to Texas Tech Saturday. The Jayhawks now fall to 0-9 on the season.
Junior Miles Kendrick was given the start at quarterback for Kansas, but could not find much success under center. The injury-plagued Jayhawks — playing a majority of freshmen on the offensive line — mustered just 102 passing yards and 112 rushing yards.
However, freshman cornerback Karon Prunty and the Kansas defense played a solid game with four takeaways, including three forced fumbles and an interception. The defense also held the Red Raiders to just 117 pass yards after Texas Tech put up 384 passing yards against No. 19 Oklahoma State last week.
Kansas started off the game on offense, quickly going three-and-out and were forced to punt. Texas Tech returned the punt 42 yards to the Kansas 17-yard line, but Prunty kept the Red Raiders from capitalizing on the drive with an interception in the end zone off a deflection.
Prunty finished with four tackles, a pass breakup and an interception — the first of his career.
Later in the quarter, junior kicker Jonathan Garibay knocked in a 47-yard field goal attempt to give Texas Tech a 3-0 lead.
On Texas Tech’s next possession, the Red Raiders were faced with a crucial 3rd-and-9. Sophomore quarterback Alan Bowman tried to find his receiver, but Prunty was there to disrupt the pass. However, Prunty was called for pass interference, and on the next play Texas Tech freshman wide receiver Myles Price ran a reverse for a 70-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 10-0.
In the second quarter, Kansas’ defense stood strong against Texas Tech. Redshirt senior safety Nate Betts forced a fumble and Texas Tech missed two field goal tries in the quarter.
Kansas was finally able to get on the board in the last seconds of the first half with a successful 42-yard field goal try by redshirt freshman kicker Jacob Borcila to cut the lead to 10-3. At halftime, Texas Tech had gained more rushing yards (162) than Kansas' total offense (134 total yards).
The Kansas defense came out playing with energy in the second half, forcing a three-and-out on the first Texas Tech drive. Then, the defense came up big in the red zone, holding Texas Tech to just a field goal after the Red Raiders converted a 4th-and-1 inside the 10-yard line.
Kansas continued to struggle on the offensive end, turning the ball over on downs on the next drive. Prunty, though, regained momentum for Kansas by forcing a fumble, and Betts scooped the ball up for a big gain to the Texas Tech 16-yard line.
Once again, Kendrick could not find the endzone, and Kansas settled for a 29-yard field goal to make it a one-score game at 13-6 late in the third quarter.
A turning point for Kansas came early in the fourth quarter. Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Marcus Harris forced a Texas Tech fumble, and the Kansas offense responded with its best drive of the game.
After Kendrick broke off runs of 14 and 20 yards to get the Jayhawks in the red zone, freshman running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. capped off the drive with a 12-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 13-13 with 10:46 left to play.
The Red Raiders followed that with a rather odd way to score three points. Kansas was able to get a hand on the field goal attempt from Garibay, but the ball still snuck through the uprights to give Texas Tech a 16-13 lead with 5:36 remaining.
On the ensuing possession for Kansas, Hishaw was stopped again on 4th-and-1, turning the ball over to Texas Tech with good field position and just one timeout. But after Garibay missed for the third time of the game, Kansas had one last chance with 1:58 left.
The story of ineptitude continued, though, for this Kansas offense. On 4th-and-four, Kendrick sent a pass over the head of his receiver, turning the ball over to Texas Tech.
Kansas will play its final game of the season at home against Texas next Saturday. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.