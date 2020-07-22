Kansas football resumed voluntary workouts Wednesday following a brief hiatus, Kansas Athletic Director Jeff Long said in a statement.
Ninety football players, staff and coaches were tested for the coronavirus this past Saturday. Four tests came back positive, Long said.
“The four individuals are currently following isolation protocols established by our health care physicians and public health professionals,” Long said in a Kansas Athletics press release. “Based upon the recommendation of our physicians at Kansas Team Health, we will resume voluntary football activities beginning today.”
Kansas previously announced the team would pause voluntary workouts July 3 after 12 football players tested positive for COVID-19. Long and Kansas Athletics said the team would quarantine for 14 days and test the team and personnel again following the quarantine period.
The Jayhawks are also currently looking for a new week one opponent after New Hampshire announced the cancellation of its fall sports seasons.
“KU, along with the Big 12, are continuing our efforts to play a full non-conference and conference football schedule this fall,” Long said in a previous release. “We have begun exploring all opportunities to fill the opening on our schedule that was created by New Hampshire and will provide an update when available.”