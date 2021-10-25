Freshman running back Devin Neal was named Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week, the conference announced Monday. West Virginia defensive back Charles Woods shared the honor.

Neal was a key leader in a very solid group performance against No. 3 Oklahoma on Saturday, rushing for 100 yards with two touchdowns. He had a pair of one-yard scores and also picked up a 44-yard run, his second-largest gain of the season.

This is Neal’s second 100-yard game of the season. In seven games this year, Neal has notched 418 yards with four touchdowns, while rushing for 4.5 yards per carry.

In the second quarter, Neal seemed to do a spoon motion as if to feed himself. He was a spark for the Kansas offense on Saturday, providing a lot of energy for the team.

“I felt like I had a lot of confidence and a lot of swagger out there,” Neal said to the media after the game. “I was just enjoying every moment of that game.”

Neal credits the offense as a whole to his success on the field.

“I’m super proud of the o-line,” Neal said. “The receivers blocked phenomenally on the edge.”

Neal and the Jayhawks look to build off their game against Oklahoma, now seeing they can play with anybody.

Neal and the Jayhawks return to action on Saturday at 6 p.m. as they face-off against No. 15 Oklahoma State.