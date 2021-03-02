Kansas football running back Pooka Williams Jr. has officially earned an invitation to the 2021 NFL Scouting Combine.
Official: Pooka Williams has received a 2021 @NFL Combine invite! 📰 | https://t.co/KZFq8PHkYo#RockChalk x #NFLJayhawks pic.twitter.com/8I8NWOTnbK— Kansas Football (@KU_Football) March 2, 2021
Although the 2021 NFL Combine will be fully virtual due to the current COVID-19 health and safety protocols, Williams is still expected to participate in the Kansas Football Pro Day on Friday, where video of his workout and his workout results will be shared with NFL personnel.
After rushing for 196 yards and two touchdowns on 51 carries in Kansas’ first four games of the 2020 season, Williams opted out the remainder of the season.
He declared for the NFL Draft on Dec. 6.
Williams finished his three-year career at Kansas with 2,382 yards on 415 carries. He also caught 66 passes for 534 yards and four touchdowns.
He was an impact player on special teams, totaling 443 yards on kick returns, including one kickoff return for a touchdown.
This is the fourth consecutive year that Kansas football has been represented at the combine. Last year, offensive tackle Hakeem Adeniji and outside linebacker Azur Kamara both received invitations.
Defensive end Daniel Wise attended in 2019, while fellow defensive lineman Dorance Armstrong received an invitation in 2018.