Heading into training camp this summer, University of Kansas football knew they had a deep field of running backs. A couple weeks ago, Kansas released their first official depth chart, which had junior Velton Gardner and redshirt freshman Amauri Pesek-Hickson at the top of the running back list.
However, amid the final stretch of training camp, several running backs entered the injury list -- creating more of a legitimate chance for Devin Neal to get some playing time.
“Man, he’s taking a lot of reps and he’s not tapping out,” said coach Lance Leipold on media day. “It’s his maturity.”
Growing up in Lawrence, the running back always had a soft spot for KU. As a kid he loved to play sports, but it wasn’t until he was older when he realized he wanted to play sports at the collegiate level. For many, it is a dream to play college football, but for Neal, getting to play college football in his hometown was too good to pass up.
“I remember 2008, when we won the national championship in basketball,” Neal said to the media on Wednesday. “Storming mass street, right then and there you knew the type of fan base KU has.”
Neal was recruited during the Les Miles era to play both football and baseball, which he will be doing at Kansas. Neal said the workload of being a dual-sport student athlete can be a difficult balance, but he embraces the challenge.
“I love both sports, I couldn’t give it up,” Neal said. “Some days I’m like, do I really want to do this or am I just tired. But you just have to push through it, and, you know, go swing the bat for 30 minutes, stay in rhythm.”
Neal has seen his reps increase substantially already this season, between games one and two going from one carry to eleven. He saw five straight rushes at one point, being able to rush for 40 yards and a touchdown against Coastal Carolina. Kansas is hoping he can continue to build his game.
Kansas hosts Baylor on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.