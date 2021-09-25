Kansas football fell to Duke 33-52 on Saturday, dropping to 1-3 on the season. The Jayhawks came out strong on both sides of the ball in the first half, but were no match for Duke’s red hot offense in the second half.
Duke took an early lead off a 57-yard touchdown run from senior running back Mataeo Durant, making things look easy against Kansas’ defense. The Jayhawks came to life after redshirt sophomore Jacob Borcila nailed a 50-yard field goal.
Moments later, senior defensive end Hayden Hatcher’s fumble recovery set up redshirt sophomore Torry Locklin’s 20-yard touchdown reception to start the second quarter.
Coming into Saturday, Locklin had never even caught a pass, let alone score a touchdown. Kansas offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki said postgame that Locklin's ability to get the ball to the perimeter will really help Kansas down the stretch.
Once the offense got rolling, things started to look promising for the Jayhawks. There were five lead changes between the Jayhawks and Blue Devils in the second quarter alone. Even after a late 26-yard touchdown pass from Duke’s graduate quarterback Gunnar Holmberg, Kansas still had an answer.
Freshman running back Devin Neal took the ball up the middle for a quick one-yard touchdown that put the Jayhawks back on top. Kansas led Duke 24-21 at halftime after both a solid offensive and defensive performance.
“We make a concerted effort within our program to slow the game down offensively and defensively whenever we can,” defensive coordinator Brian Borland said about the Jayhawks’ well-rounded first-half approach.
To start the second half, Kansas marched down the field following a 62-yard run from freshman running back Devin Neal and put three more points on the board, courtesy of Borcila.
Duke quickly responded to Kansas’ score with a score of its own: a four-yard touchdown run by redshirt sophomore running back Jordan Waters to give the Blue Devils a 28-27 lead. Waters’ touchdown was the first of three straight scoring drives for Duke, putting the game out of reach for the Jayhawks.
“We have [the] ability to hang with people, I think, and we just have not been able to sustain it for the whole game, you know,” Borland said. “The last two weeks, we’ve been kind of a half kind of team.”
Kansas’s offense continued to struggle in the fourth quarter, as super-senior wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter II’s 61-yard touchdown reception could not even keep the Jayhawks in the game. Duke widened the gap with yet another Holmberg touchdown to put the Blue Devils up 52-33 and seal the win.
Kansas is back in action at Iowa State next Saturday, Oct. 2 at 6 p.m.